Azercell Held Cybersecurity Training For Elderly Citizens In Barda
Azercell consistently pursues initiatives aimed at raising public awareness and strengthening digital literacy. Considering that cybercriminals increasingly target the older generation, the company organized a special training session for seniors at the Karabakh Regional DOST Center in Barda.
The training, delivered by experts from Azercell's Information Security Department, focused on raising awareness about cyber fraud, phishing attacks, and the tactics employed by online fraudsters. The session covered the methods commonly used by cybercriminals, current trends in cyberattacks, as well as practical protection measures. The event concluded with an interactive Q&A session discussing real-life cases.
It is worth noting that Azercell regularly implements projects to promote digital security awareness across different age groups. Previously, the mobile operator organized educational activities for residents of social service institutions, while in the first half of this year, as part of the“Cyber Education Program for Schoolchildren,” nearly 350 students across seven regions received training on current digital threats.
