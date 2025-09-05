Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Video: Abu Dhabi Police Warn Of Dh400 Fine As Car Entering Road Causes Vehicle To Topple

2025-09-05 02:36:17
One of the basic rules to keep in mind while driving is to wait for the road to be clear before entering it, and ensuring there is enough distance between you and the other vehicles while doing so.

Abu Dhabi Police have shared a video exemplifying why it is important to follow these rules while driving. On Friday, they posted the video of an accident caused by entering the road without ensuring it was clear of vehicles.

The video showed a car driving out of a shoulder on the road, without taking into account a bigger vehicle approaching as well. While the second vehicle tries to move away to avoid a crash, it loses control and topples over, leading to a serious accident.

Take a look at the video here:

They confirmed that the violation of entering the road without ensuring it was clear results in a fine of Dh400 and 4 traffic points.

The video was shared by Abu Dhabi Police, in collaboration with the Monitoring and Control Center and as part of the "You Comment" initiative. The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to slow down and ensure the road is clear before entering it, to enhance their safety while driving.

