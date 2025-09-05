MEXC Cooperates With Da Vinci To Enhance Liquidity And Trading Efficiency

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has engaged Da Vinci, a proprietary trading firm with deep expertise in quantitative and market-making strategies, as market maker on its exchange. This strategic cooperation aims to enhance liquidity, tighten spreads, and improve execution efficiency across MEXC's spot markets, ultimately creating a more stable and efficient trading environment for global users.

"This cooperation brings significant depth to MEXC's liquidity infrastructure," said Tracy Jin, COO at MEXC. "Da Vinci's expertise and proven track record make them an ideal firm to strengthen our market quality. Together, we're delivering tighter spreads and more reliable execution – it's a clear win for our trading community."

The cooperation with Da Vinci exemplifies MEXC's strategy of working with industry-leading firms to build a robust and efficient trading environment. As one of MEXC's top-tier market makers, Da Vinci's participation showcases the platform's ability to attract and retain premier liquidity providers, creating a compelling ecosystem that benefits all market participants.

In addition, MEXC offers market makers enhanced API rate limits, customized interfaces, robust trading limits, and dedicated one-on-one professional support to ensure efficient and stable operations. For more information, please visit the MEXC Market Maker Program pag .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

About Da Vinci

Founded in 2015, Da Vinci is a proprietary trading firm driven by some of the industry's brightest minds and most passionate professionals. United by the ambition to build the world's leading trading firm, the firm is committed to shaping a more transparent and sustainable investment landscape.

Headquartered in Amsterdam-the birthplace of the world's first stock market-with offices in Miami, Mumbai and Hong-Kong, Da Vinci trades exclusively with its own capital across leading global exchanges. By applying robust and compliant strategies, the firm navigates a wide range of digital assets and financial instruments with precision, innovation, and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence.

