Maxnerva Unveils Infocus Quantum LED Pinnacle Series Lifestyle Projectors At IFA 2025

The new InFocus Quantum LED Pinnacle Series projectors combine advanced technology and user-first features to create immersive, big-screen entertainment at home.

GERMANY, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Innovative, Personalised, Big-Screen Entertainment for Modern LivingMaxnerva Technology Services Ltd. has announced the release of the InFocus-branded Quantum LED Pinnacle Series lifestyle projectors at IFA 2025, introducing two native Full HD models: the Pinnacle Challenger and Pinnacle Master. Designed for modern homes, the series combines brilliant visuals, customisable sound and intuitive controls in a compact, stylish design.The Pinnacle Series, with both models powered by a Quantum LED engine, delivers Full HD resolution, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and up to 600 ISO lumens of brightness. This produces vivid, lifelike images ranging from 50" to 150". Ideal for streaming, gaming, or family movie nights, the projectors offer big-screen clarity with rich colours and smooth performance.Powered by Google TVTM OS, with licensed NetflixTM and full access to the Google PlayTM store, the Quantum LED Pinnacle Series ensures instant access to today's most popular content. Its innovative features-include a suite of smart image optimisation settings; autofocus, auto keystone correction, omnidirectional image adjustment, and Intelligent PTZ calibration-make set-up effortless. Meanwhile, Wi-FiTM 6, BluetoothTM 5.2, and HDMITM 2.1 connectivity deliver a connected and seamless experience.Users can personalise their setup with picture adjustments for brightness, contrast and sharpness, as well as customisable equaliser settings to tailor the audio to their individual preferences. Control options include a remote control, gesture functionality and the dedicated Quantum LED Pinnacle mobile control and support app, which will be downloadable from the Google PlayTM store and Apple App StoreTM from October.Compact and versatile, the Quantum LED Pinnacle Challenger (1.6 kg) and Pinnacle Master (3.3 kg) feature an integrated panoramic cloud bracket for 127-degree flexible, creative image placement such as floor to ceiling projection, projector power delivery and 360-degree premium sound for an immersive experience."The Quantum LED Pinnacle Series embodies individuality, with its sleek and sophisticated styling-combined with large screen sizes-broadening the appeal of projectors as an alternative to traditional TVs." stated Jeremy J. Farren, Head of Lifestyle, Smart Office Equipment Business Unit, Maxnerva Technology Services Ltd. "It empowers every user to craft their ideal entertainment experience through customisable picture and sound settings, intuitive controls, and versatile design."The InFocus Quantum LED Pinnacle Series lifestyle projectors will be on display at IFA Berlin 2025, alongside the Crusader and Apex Series, at Messe Berlin, Hall 3.2, Booth 118.The Quantum LED Pinnacle Series will be available at selected retailers and online stores in late September 2025.About InFocus & MaxnervaInFocus and the InFocus wordmark are registered trademarks of InFocus Corporation, used under license. InFocus branded projectors and interactive touch displays are brought to the market by Maxnerva Technology Services Limited a Foxconn affiliated company and its subsidiaries Maxnerva Technology Services US LLC, Maxnerva (Shenzhen) Technology Services Co., Limited and Grand Field Technology Limited.For more information and to view the full InFocus Quantum LED lifestyle product range, visitMaxnerva Technology Services, Smart OfficeMedia ContactMs. Chong Lee Ting...

Chong Lee Ting

Maxnerva Technology Services Ltd

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.