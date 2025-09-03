DEADLINE ALERT For NEOG, RXST, RMHIX, FI: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG )

Class Period: January 5, 2023 – June 3, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the integration with 3M was plagued with inefficiencies that Defendants knew would necessitate a goodwill impairment and would impact capital expenditures, revenues, and EBITDA margins; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST )

Class Period: November 7, 2024 – July 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing“adoption challenges” and/or structural issues resulting in declines in sales and utilization; (2) Defendants had overstated the demand for RxSight's products; (3) as a result, RxSight was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund (NASDAQ: RMHIX , RMHVX , RMJAX )

Class Period: July 29, 2022 – June 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Fund had marked tens of millions of dollars' worth of its portfolio assets at artificially inflated prices that did not reasonably reflect the fair value of those assets; (2) that the Fund had implemented a fundamentally flawed pricing and valuation methodology which had systematically inflated the Fund's net asset value (“NAV”) and individual asset valuations; (3) that the Fund was more heavily invested in illiquid assets than disclosed in the Offering Materials; (4) That the Fund's assets were more closely correlated and less diversified than disclosed in the Offering Materials; (5) That, as a result of the foregoing, the Fund's stated NAV, NAV per share, individual asset valuations, and historical performance were materially overstated; (6) that, as a result, the Fund was subject to a material undisclosed risk of a sudden collapse in the price of Fund shares; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Fund's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI )

Class Period: July 24, 2024 – July 22, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 22, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to cost issues and other problems with its Payeezy platform, Fiserv forced Payeezy merchants to migrate to its Clover platform; (2) Clover's revenue growth and GPV growth were temporarily and unsustainably boosted by these forced conversions, which concealed a slowdown in new merchant business; (3) shortly after these conversions, a significant portion of former Payeezy merchants switched to competing solutions due to Clover's high pricing, inadequate customer service, and other issues; (4) as a result of these merchant losses, Clover's GPV growth was significantly slowing, and its revenue growth was unsustainable; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

