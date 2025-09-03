Alloyx Joins Circle Alliance Program To Advance Global Stablecoin Infrastructure And RWA Tokenization
The strategic partnership grants AlloyX direct access to Circle's infrastructure, developer APIs, and industry collaboration frameworks. This positions the company to significantly accelerate the worldwide deployment and adoption of its stablecoin infrastructure and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization solutions.
AlloyX offers a full-stack stablecoin infrastructure platform featuring embedded wallet services and seamless integration across multiple blockchains and payment channels. Its core services include stablecoin custody, spending, payments, settlement, investment, foreign exchange, and tokenization-providing enterprise-grade tools that drive the future of digital assets.
“At AlloyX, we are committed to making stablecoins and tokenized assets accessible, secure, and intuitive for users worldwide,” said Thomas Zhu, Co-founder and CEO of AlloyX.“Our partnership with Circle enables us to develop the next generation of financial infrastructure built on stablecoins and aligned with global standards of trust, transparency, and compliance.”
As a member of the Circle Alliance Program, AlloyX will also participate in joint go-to-market initiatives and contribute to global policy discussions surrounding stablecoin regulation and adoption.
About AlloyX
AlloyX Limited is a technology company building the next generation of payments infrastructure by merging traditional banking with blockchain technology. Backed by notable investors, AlloyX aims to become Asia's largest stablecoin service provider, offering secure fiat-to-stablecoin solutions, embedded wallet services, and multi-chain infrastructure for payments, custody, settlement, investment, and asset tokenization. With regulatory licenses and institutional-grade custodial wallets, our platform enables businesses in over 70 countries to seamlessly send and receive stablecoin payments, exchange currencies, integrate crypto payments, and tokenize real world assets while maintaining full compliance.
About Solowin
SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a leading global financial services firm operating in both traditional and Web3 industry. Founded in 2016, it has delivered a unique, full-spectrum ecosystem that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed subsidiaries with full digital asset capabilities, the Company operates a robust Web3 Infrastructure division. Through its self-developed, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade platform, Solowin delivers compliant traditional finance (TradFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and global digital payment solutions-solidifying its role as a key player in reshaping global finance through a seamless Web3-to-TradFi ecosystem.
