Head Of Kyrgyz Government Set To Pay Official Visit To Belarus
During the visit, Kasymaliev is scheduled to meet with Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. A series of international agreements aimed at strengthening and developing bilateral relations is expected to be signed following the meetings.
Furthermore, on September 29–30, Kasymaliev will participate in sessions of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, as well as the plenary session of the international industrial exhibition Innoprom Belarus.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment