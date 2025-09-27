Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Xi Jinping Calls For Tightening Strategic And Economic Co-Op With Turkmenistan

President Xi Jinping Calls For Tightening Strategic And Economic Co-Op With Turkmenistan


2025-09-27 05:06:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 27. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the advancement of strategic and economic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative in a congratulatory message to Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the country's 34th Independence Day, Trend reports via the Press Service of the President of Turkmenistan.

In his message, Xi called for the construction of a“Community with a Shared Future for China and Turkmenistan,” highlighting the importance of deepening political mutual trust, supporting each other, and aligning development strategies.

Xi noted the successful implementation of Turkmenistan's “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State” strategy under President Berdimuhamedov's leadership. He also referenced two meetings with the Turkmen leader earlier this year, during which important agreements on multifaceted cooperation were reached, marking a new stage in Chinese-Turkmen relations.

“China, as a comprehensive strategic partner, sincerely welcomes all of Turkmenistan's successes,” the message emphasized, concluding with wishes for development, prosperity, and the happiness and well-being of the Turkmen people.

MENAFN27092025000187011040ID1110118349

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search