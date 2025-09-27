President Xi Jinping Calls For Tightening Strategic And Economic Co-Op With Turkmenistan
In his message, Xi called for the construction of a“Community with a Shared Future for China and Turkmenistan,” highlighting the importance of deepening political mutual trust, supporting each other, and aligning development strategies.
Xi noted the successful implementation of Turkmenistan's “Revival of a New Era of a Powerful State” strategy under President Berdimuhamedov's leadership. He also referenced two meetings with the Turkmen leader earlier this year, during which important agreements on multifaceted cooperation were reached, marking a new stage in Chinese-Turkmen relations.
“China, as a comprehensive strategic partner, sincerely welcomes all of Turkmenistan's successes,” the message emphasized, concluding with wishes for development, prosperity, and the happiness and well-being of the Turkmen people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment