149 Guinean Migrants Repatriated From Tunisia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tunis: Tunisia repatriated 149 Guinean nationals on Thursday as part of a "voluntary return" program coordinated with the International Organization for Migration, private radio station Mosaique FM reported.

As part of ongoing efforts to facilitate the return of migrants to their home countries, repatriation flights will be scheduled on a weekly basis starting in May, Spokesperson for the General Directorate of National Security Imed Memacha was quoted as saying.

The spokesperson attributed the growing willingness of migrants to depart to the government's coordinated efforts to dismantle informal camps in the southeastern province of Sfax and other regions.

He stressed that all operations to dismantle unauthorized migrant settlements are being conducted in accordance with human rights standards.

Earlier on Thursday, Tunisian authorities dismantled camps sheltering around 2,500 undocumented sub-Saharan African migrants in Henchir El-Karkeni, located in the El-Amra area of Sfax.