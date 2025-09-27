Qatar Articipates In Ministerial Roundtable Meeting On 'Healthcare In The Gaza Strip' During UNGA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The State of Qatar is committed to supporting the Palestinian people and to seeking a just solution despite the treacherous Israeli aggression: Minister of Public Health

New York: The State of Qatar took part in a ministerial roundtable meeting on "Healthcare in the Gaza Strip," hosted by the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by His Excellency Mr Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, Minister of Public Health, who stressed that the humanitarian catastrophe suffered by civilians in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli aggression constitutes war crimes. He emphasised that the world must not remain silent in the face of this tragedy, calling for immediate action to end the aggression, save lives and protect healthcare facilities and workers.



His Excellency also highlighted the role played by the State of Qatar, both its leadership and people, in standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in the State of Palestine as a whole, reiterating Qatar's commitment to assisting them. He affirmed that Qatar continues to pursue a just solution despite the treacherous attack launched by Israel against the State of Qatar in a desperate attempt to undermine any hope for peace and to prolong the war.

During the roundtable meeting, participants heard direct testimonies from doctors and healthcare workers who had served in the Gaza Strip, sharing first-hand accounts of the tragedies they had witnessed there.

The roundtable was attended by Her Excellency Ms Yvette Cooper, the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, His Excellency Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, and Dr Younis Al Khatib, President of the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

His Excellency Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud, Minister of Public Health, also participated in a number of events held alongside the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he took part in the event: "One Vision, One Future: Rallying Global Momentum on NCDs for Generations to Come" organised by the Sultanate of Oman, in the event: "The Political Economy of Implementing Primary Health Care: Key Policy Shifts" organised by the Republic of Kazakhstan, and in the event: "A Global Movement to Improve Survival and Reduce Suffering for Children with Cancer and other Catastrophic Diseases" organised by the Republic of Uzbekistan and the World Health Organization, in addition to other entities.