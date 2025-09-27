President Trump Intends To Deepen Economic Partnership With Turkmenistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the 34th anniversary of the country's independence, expressing Washington's readiness to expand economic cooperation, Trend reports.

In his message, Trump emphasized the United States' commitment to strengthening economic opportunities and addressing regional challenges together with Turkmenistan. He underlined that bilateral partnership should serve the mutual prosperity of both nations.

The American leader stressed that the U.S. highly values its relations with Turkmenistan, reaffirming unwavering support for the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence. He also expressed deep respect for Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality.

“I sincerely hope that in the coming year, the United States and Turkmenistan will be able to further strengthen and deepen our partnership,” Trump noted.

The U.S. President concluded his message by wishing the people of Turkmenistan continued success, peace, and prosperity.