Azerbaijan's Fuzuli Residents Commemorate Martyrs Of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)
Residents who returned to Fuzuli after the Second Karabakh War visited the monument in Karakhanbeyli village, one of the first villages to be liberated, to pay tribute to the martyrs.
Former internally displaced persons (IDPs) expressed their gratitude, noting that thanks to the sacrifices of these heroes, lands that were under Armenian occupation for decades have been freed, allowing them to return to their ancestral homes.
