India's Cheapest Make In India High-Performing RS-485 To Ethernet Converter
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, 3rd September 2025 – HashStudioz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leader in IoT gateway manufacturing and industrial connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of India's Cheapest Make in India High-Performing RS-485 to Ethernet Converter. Engineered for industrial-grade reliability and priced for mass adoption, this device bridges RS-485 serial communication with Ethernet networks seamlessly - empowering Indian industries to modernize operations without high import costs.
Designed and manufactured entirely in India, the converter is ideal for industrial automation, building management systems (BMS), energy monitoring, logistics, and smart city deployments.
"We are committed to delivering world-class industrial connectivity solutions at unbeatable prices - proudly developed and manufactured in India." said Jitender Malik, Founder & CEO, HashStudioz Technologies.
Key Features
Type: Single-channel RS-485 to Ethernet converter
Compact & Lightweight – Easy to integrate into existing systems.
High-Speed Data Transmission – Transparent data transfer between TCP/IP and RS-485.
Multi-Mode Support – TCP Server/Client, UDP Server/Client, Virtual COM.
Industrial Power Input – DC 4.75–7V.
Cost-Effective Design – Optimized for both performance & affordability.
Why This Matters
RS-485 to Ethernet converters are widely required in industrial automation, and with this launch, HashStudioz is offering a fully indigenous alternative that's more affordable, reliable, and readily available - without dependency on imported products.
The new RS-485 to Ethernet Converter is now open for orders in both bulk and single-unit quantities.
About HashStudioz Technologies
HashStudioz Technologies is a leading IoT gateway manufacturing company in India, specializing in advanced IoT and industrial connectivity solutions. With in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, HashStudioz offers innovative, reliable, and cost-effective products that enhance operational efficiency for industries worldwide.
Sales & Contact
+91-97185 17228 | +91-95000 69296
+1 (408) 757 0040 | +1 (408) 757 0570
Email: ...
Website:
Designed and manufactured entirely in India, the converter is ideal for industrial automation, building management systems (BMS), energy monitoring, logistics, and smart city deployments.
"We are committed to delivering world-class industrial connectivity solutions at unbeatable prices - proudly developed and manufactured in India." said Jitender Malik, Founder & CEO, HashStudioz Technologies.
Key Features
Type: Single-channel RS-485 to Ethernet converter
Compact & Lightweight – Easy to integrate into existing systems.
High-Speed Data Transmission – Transparent data transfer between TCP/IP and RS-485.
Multi-Mode Support – TCP Server/Client, UDP Server/Client, Virtual COM.
Industrial Power Input – DC 4.75–7V.
Cost-Effective Design – Optimized for both performance & affordability.
Why This Matters
RS-485 to Ethernet converters are widely required in industrial automation, and with this launch, HashStudioz is offering a fully indigenous alternative that's more affordable, reliable, and readily available - without dependency on imported products.
The new RS-485 to Ethernet Converter is now open for orders in both bulk and single-unit quantities.
About HashStudioz Technologies
HashStudioz Technologies is a leading IoT gateway manufacturing company in India, specializing in advanced IoT and industrial connectivity solutions. With in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, HashStudioz offers innovative, reliable, and cost-effective products that enhance operational efficiency for industries worldwide.
Sales & Contact
+91-97185 17228 | +91-95000 69296
+1 (408) 757 0040 | +1 (408) 757 0570
Email: ...
Website:
Company :-Hashstudioz Technologies
User :- Aparna Kashyap
Email :...
Phone :-9354314601Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment