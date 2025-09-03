Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India, 3rd September 2025 – HashStudioz Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leader in IoT gateway manufacturing and industrial connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of India's Cheapest Make in India High-Performing RS-485 to Ethernet Converter. Engineered for industrial-grade reliability and priced for mass adoption, this device bridges RS-485 serial communication with Ethernet networks seamlessly - empowering Indian industries to modernize operations without high import costs.

Designed and manufactured entirely in India, the converter is ideal for industrial automation, building management systems (BMS), energy monitoring, logistics, and smart city deployments.

"We are committed to delivering world-class industrial connectivity solutions at unbeatable prices - proudly developed and manufactured in India." said Jitender Malik, Founder & CEO, HashStudioz Technologies.

Key Features

Type: Single-channel RS-485 to Ethernet converter
Compact & Lightweight – Easy to integrate into existing systems.
High-Speed Data Transmission – Transparent data transfer between TCP/IP and RS-485.
Multi-Mode Support – TCP Server/Client, UDP Server/Client, Virtual COM.
Industrial Power Input – DC 4.75–7V.
Cost-Effective Design – Optimized for both performance & affordability.

Why This Matters

RS-485 to Ethernet converters are widely required in industrial automation, and with this launch, HashStudioz is offering a fully indigenous alternative that's more affordable, reliable, and readily available - without dependency on imported products.

The new RS-485 to Ethernet Converter is now open for orders in both bulk and single-unit quantities.

About HashStudioz Technologies

HashStudioz Technologies is a leading IoT gateway manufacturing company in India, specializing in advanced IoT and industrial connectivity solutions. With in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, HashStudioz offers innovative, reliable, and cost-effective products that enhance operational efficiency for industries worldwide.

Sales & Contact
+91-97185 17228 | +91-95000 69296
+1 (408) 757 0040 | +1 (408) 757 0570
Email: ...
Website:

Company :-Hashstudioz Technologies

User :- Aparna Kashyap

Email :...

Phone :-9354314601

Url :-


