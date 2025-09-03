Kuwait Info. Min., Google Launch Tourism Training Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information has launched its first specialized training program on tourism governance strategies and polices, in collaboration with the Ministry of State for Communication Affairs and Google.
The move comes within the framework of efforts to develop the country's tourism sector and beef up national personnel's efficiency, the ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.
Directed by Minister of Information, Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, the program highlights the tourism industry, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in developing the sector, and mechanisms for building national tourism strategies to enable Kuwait to adopt modern policies based on sustainable tourism growth, it added.
The program is part of a series of training programs the ministry plans to launch soon, involving all workers at both public and private tourism institutions, mainly aiming at advancing the efficiency of human resources and develop their skills in digital marketing, improve customer experience and strengthening sustainable practices, it noted.
The Ministry's Undersecretary Dr. Nasser Muhaisen said this initiative comes in the context of the ministry's strategy of improving the media and tourism infrastructure and augmenting human efficiency and digital transformation. (end)
