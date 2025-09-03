Local Security Experts Launch Surveillance Camera Installation & Monitoring In North Carolina

Threat Detection Safety Services (TDSS) – Experts in Security Camera Installation, 24/7 Monitoring, and Advanced Threat Protection.

- Gary PastorGREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- North Carolina Gets Next-Level Security: TDSS Expands Advanced Surveillance & Monitoring for Homes and BusinessesThreat Detection & Safety Services (TDSS), a leader in integrated security solutions, is taking protection to the next level with advanced surveillance camera installations, smart remote access systems, and professional in-house monitoring-delivering a rapid, proactive approach across North Carolina.Led by military veteran and former law enforcement officer Gary Pastor, founder of NC Protection Group (Est. 1999), TDSS combines 36+ years of experience with hands-on, personalized services. Operating from a privately owned North Carolina command center, the company provides security camera installation, 24/7 monitoring, and proactive surveillance designed to safeguard people, property, and communities with unmatched professionalism and integrity.As security threats evolve, TDSS responds with technology-driven solutions for homes, businesses, and communities. Clients benefit from high-resolution video systems, smart alerts, and continuous monitoring-all handled in-house, never outsourced.Advanced Features Include:High-Definition & 4K RecordingNight Vision & Low-Light PerformancePTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) CoverageSmart Alerts & Motion DetectionSecure Remote Access via Mobile & DesktopFlexible Cloud or Local Storage24/7 Monitoring from Our North Carolina Command CenterTrusted Integrity, Professionalism, and Rapid Response“Security is never one-size-fits-all,” said Gary Pastor, President & Founder.“With our in-house monitoring facility and command center right here in North Carolina, our trained professionals handle clients' safety directly-never outsourced.”Industries Served: Residential communities, retail, healthcare, schools, construction sites, warehouses, government facilities, houses of worship, manufacturing plants, airports, marinas, and more. Clients can choose self-monitoring through secure mobile apps or professional in-house monitoring for round-the-clock protection.TDSS is a North Carolina-based Threat Detection & Safety Service provider specializing in surveillance camera installation, monitoring , access control, threat assessments, and professional security staffing . With a team of law enforcement and military veterans, TDSS delivers customized solutions to safeguard people, property, and communities.Your Security Matters: Who is monitoring your home or business? Is it handled in-house or outsourced?TDSS safeguards your property, assets, family, and business with expert installations and 24/7 on-site monitoring, giving you the peace of mind and protection you deserve.Contact: Phone: 910-999-8377Email: ...Website:

