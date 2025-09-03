Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gift Fair Indonesia To Source Direct From More Than 300 Original Factories Presenting Premium Products

2025-09-03 02:06:33
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Building on the resounding success of its debut, the 2025 RX Gift Fair-Indonesia returns to Jakarta from September 11–13, 2025, at the Cendrawasih Room of the Jakarta International Convention Center (JICC). Spanning 10,000 square meters, the fair will showcase 300+ premium suppliers from China's manufacturing hubs, targeting 10,000+ professional buyers across Southeast Asia's burgeoning consumer markets.

Asia's Premier Sourcing Platform Expands
China's leading gift fair pioneer with 30+ years of industry expertise which attracts 5,000+ exhibitors and 100,000+ global buyers twice yearly. This Indonesia edition underscores strategic expansion into Southeast Asia, capitalizing on RCEP-driven trade growth and Indonesia's 5.05% YoY economic surge in Q2 2024, fueled by robust household consumption and cross-border investment.

This year, RX converges with COEX's Jakarta International Premium Products Fair (JIPREMIUM) at Jakarta Convention Center, creating Indonesia's largest vertical sourcing platform. This co-located event unites verified suppliers, offering buyers "one visit, double opportunities" to access Asia's manufacturing powerhouses.

Organizer now offers free registration on its official website: Simply sign up to claim your complimentary ticket.

