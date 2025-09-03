DM Shmyhal, NATO Official Discuss Long-Term Military Support For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Shmyhal thanked NATO countries and leadership for their support of Ukraine, highlighting the launch of the PURL mechanism together with the United States.

He emphasized that the initiative has already proven effective, with allies financing the purchase of U.S. weapons for Ukraine totaling $2 billion.

The meeting addressed long-term support for Ukraine through PURL, attracting new participants, and increasing contributions, which are critical for supplying the Defense Forces with American weaponry.

The officials also discussed other ways to address Ukraine's priority defense needs. In this context, Shmyhal stressed that by the end of the year, Ukraine will require approximately $6 billion for key types of unmanned weaponry, including FPV drones, interceptor drones, long-range UAVs, and missiles.

The Defense Minister highlighted the importance of supporting Ukrainian manufacturers through the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine programs and emphasized strong industrial cooperation with NATO countries, noting significant potential for further development.

The meeting also covered the establishment of effective security guarantees involving the Coalition of the Willing, as well as the steps needed to ensure lasting peace and prevent renewed Russian aggression.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to NATO for its solidarity, consistent support, and readiness to deepen cooperation.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram