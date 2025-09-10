Sanné Mestrom

Senior Lecturer, DECRA Fellow, Sydney College of the Arts, University of Sydney

Senior Lecturer, Sydney College of the Arts, University of Sydney

Sculptor, represented by Sullivan + Strumpf

DECRA Fellow for project Art/Play/Risk ()

ART/PLAY/RISK is an interdisciplinary project providing new creative and scholarly research into public art's role in the design and planning of intergenerational future-cities.

Positioning play as a vital tool for learning, social interaction and public engagement, our research explores the potential of public art to contribute to broadened and diversified opportunities for play in the public sphere. With a specific concentration on questions related to 'risk', ART/PLAY/RISK combines scholarly, artistic and interdisciplinary research to develop collaborative approaches to designing child-friendly cities.



2019–2022 Senior lecturer, University of Sydney 2012–2016 Lecturer, Monash University

2008 RMIT University, PhD, School of Art

2022 Discovery Early Career Researcher Award Role: Chief Investogator Funding Source: Australian Research Council

