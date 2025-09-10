Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sanné Mestrom

Sanné Mestrom


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer, DECRA Fellow, Sydney College of the Arts, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Senior Lecturer, Sydney College of the Arts, University of Sydney
Sculptor, represented by Sullivan + Strumpf
DECRA Fellow for project Art/Play/Risk ()

ART/PLAY/RISK is an interdisciplinary project providing new creative and scholarly research into public art's role in the design and planning of intergenerational future-cities.

Positioning play as a vital tool for learning, social interaction and public engagement, our research explores the potential of public art to contribute to broadened and diversified opportunities for play in the public sphere. With a specific concentration on questions related to 'risk', ART/PLAY/RISK combines scholarly, artistic and interdisciplinary research to develop collaborative approaches to designing child-friendly cities.

Experience
  • 2019–2022 Senior lecturer, University of Sydney
  • 2012–2016 Lecturer, Monash University
Education
  • 2008 RMIT University, PhD, School of Art
Grants and Contracts
  • 2022 Discovery Early Career Researcher Award Role: Chief Investogator Funding Source: Australian Research Council
Research Areas
  • Visual Arts And Crafts (1905)

The Conversation

MENAFN02092025000199003603ID1110009280

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search