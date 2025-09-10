Sanné Mestrom

Sanné Mestrom
-
Senior Lecturer, DECRA Fellow, Sydney College of the Arts,
University of Sydney
Senior Lecturer, Sydney College of the Arts, University of Sydney
Sculptor, represented by Sullivan + Strumpf
DECRA Fellow for project Art/Play/Risk ()
ART/PLAY/RISK is an interdisciplinary project providing new creative and scholarly research into public art's role in the design and planning of intergenerational future-cities.
Positioning play as a vital tool for learning, social interaction and public engagement, our research explores the potential of public art to contribute to broadened and diversified opportunities for play in the public sphere. With a specific concentration on questions related to 'risk', ART/PLAY/RISK combines scholarly, artistic and interdisciplinary research to develop collaborative approaches to designing child-friendly cities.Experience
-
2019–2022
Senior lecturer, University of Sydney
2012–2016
Lecturer, Monash University
-
2008
RMIT University, PhD, School of Art
-
2022
Discovery Early Career Researcher Award
Role:
Chief Investogator
Funding Source:
Australian Research Council
-
Visual Arts And Crafts (1905)
