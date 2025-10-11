Six Key Policy Changes Impacting Cryptocurrencies This Week

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) As the global cryptocurrency landscape evolves, governments around the world are implementing significant policy changes that influence the growth, regulation, and acceptance of digital assets. This week's key developments include legislative shifts in the UK and Kenya, regulatory scrutiny in Europe, and the ongoing political challenges in the United States. These policies are shaping the future of crypto markets and offering insights into how nations are balancing innovation with regulatory oversight.



The US government shutdown has halted progress on crypto ETFs, with regulatory agencies operating on limited capacity amidst political gridlock.

UK regulators have eased restrictions, allowing retail investors access to crypto-based exchange-traded notes (ETNs), signaling a shift toward market maturity.

Luxembourg's sovereign wealth fund has allocated 1% of its assets to Bitcoin ETFs, marking institutional interest in crypto investments.

Kenya's parliament has passed a bill establishing a regulatory framework for virtual asset service providers, moving toward formalized crypto regulation. European authorities seek to expand oversight, with ESMA aiming to regulate crypto exchanges across the continent, fostering market integration.

As cryptocurrency adoption accelerates worldwide, policymakers face increasing pressure to craft frameworks that support innovation while protecting investors. The current week highlights contrasting approaches across regions, from regulatory expansion to political delays that stall progress.

US government shutdown halts ETF progress

The inability of Congress to reach a budget agreement resulted in a partial government shutdown on October 1. As a consequence, key federal agencies-including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-are operating with limited staff, halting many regulatory decisions on innovative financial products such as crypto ETFs.

Most notably, the SEC has postponed decisions on several ETF filings, including the Litecoin spot ETF from Canary Capital, with no clear timeline for resolution. Despite the deadlock, some progress remains. The Senate confirmed Jonathan McKernan as the new undersecretary for domestic finance at the Treasury, a move seen positively by the crypto industry, which hopes his stance will favor innovation and oppose restrictive policies.

UK lifts ban on crypto exchange-traded notes

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has relaxed restrictions on crypto-based ETNs, now permitting retail investors in the UK to access these products. Regulators argue that the crypto market has matured sufficiently, with increased understanding and product mainstreaming, to warrant such inclusion.

Historically, the FCA banned crypto derivatives and ETNs in 2021 citing investor risks. The latest move reflects a cautious but progressive step, emphasizing market evolution while excluding derivatives from permissible products, maintaining investor protection standards.

Luxembourg sovereign fund invests in Bitcoin ETFs

The Luxembourg Sovereign Wealth Fund disclosed that it has allocated 1% of its portfolio, approximately €7.6 million ($9 million), into Bitcoin ETFs. Managed assets total around €764 million ($888 million), with a strategic focus on diversifying into alternative assets such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate.

Fund officials see this as an acknowledgment of Bitcoin's long-term potential, balancing risk and opportunity while signaling institutional acceptance of crypto assets.

Kenya advances crypto regulation with new bill

Kenya's Parliament passed the Virtual Assets Service Provider's Bill, which regulates exchange licensing, consumer protection, and operators such as wallet providers and token issuers. Pending presidential approval, this legislation aims to formalize the country's crypto sector and foster responsible innovation.

Legal experts initially expressed concerns over regulatory clarity and practical requirements, but revisions have made the bill a promising step for Kenya's pioneering digital economy. Industry stakeholders view this move as strategic, balancing innovation with consumer and investor protection.

EU aims to tighten crypto oversight

European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) Chair Verena Ross announced plans to regulate crypto exchanges at a pan-European level, moving oversight from national regulators. The initiative seeks to foster greater market integration and competitiveness across EU member states.

While this harmonization effort aims to address market fragmentation, it has faced some resistance. France's financial regulator and authorities in Austria and Italy have raised concerns about inconsistent enforcement of existing EU crypto regulations, highlighting the ongoing challenges in creating a unified digital asset framework.

UK's Bank of England softens stance on stablecoins

Recent reports suggest the Bank of England might relax its caps on stablecoin holdings for financial institutions, considering exemptions for entities requiring larger reserves. The existing caps-£20,000 for individuals and £10 million for companies-have been criticized for restricting liquidity support and trading operations.

Industry leaders advocate for more flexibility, emphasizing that stablecoins could coexist with central bank digital currencies, fostering innovation and stability within the UK's evolving crypto ecosystem.

As global regulators strengthen their engagement with cryptocurrency markets, the industry witnesses a nuanced regulatory landscape that balances innovation, investor protection, and systemic stability. These recent developments signal a maturing digital asset ecosystem increasingly recognized for its long-term economic potential.

