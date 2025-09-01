Fatgrid Launches Backlink Price Comparison Engine To Help SEO Link Builders Pay Fair Market Prices

MENAFN - GetNews)FatGrid has launched its public beta. The platform gives SEOs and agencies live access to backlink prices, SEO metrics, and link placement types from top guest posting and link-building marketplaces.

The database now tracks 288,979 active publishers. Another 100,000 will be added in September. Data updates daily. All SEO metrics, including Authority Score and traffic, are pulled directly from Semrush via API.

The AI-driven keyword filter matches SEOs with the most relevant publishers. Each publisher is verified to have previously covered the chosen topic.

Link building and guest posting have long been a gray area in digital marketing. Marketplaces made the space more structured. FatGrid takes it a step further by consolidating the inventory of major marketplaces into a single searchable engine.

Backlink prices for the same publisher often range from $70 to over $10,000. The difference comes from seller margins and middlemen between the buyer and the site owner. FatGrid helps users cut through those layers, get closer to the source, and find the best price available.

“No guest posting marketplace offers the best prices across the entire inventory. Many sellers list outdated or wrong SEO metrics. We fix this by indexing more than a million offers from dozens of sellers and pulling fresh SEO data directly from Semrush,” said Max Roslyakov, founder of FatGrid.

Users can filter by price, website authority, organic traffic, country, and link type (guest post or link insert). All the essential filters are included.

FatGrid's core tool is free. Premium features such as bulk lookup and alerts are coming soon. Access it now at .

About FatGrid

FatGrid is a backlink pricing engine that tracks SEO value and placement costs across multiple link marketplaces. It is built for SEOs, agencies, and affiliates who want to stop overpaying for links and start buying with data.