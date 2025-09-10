Selma Uugwanga

Clinical Psychologist (Namibia) and PhD Researcher on Emerging Adulthood in sub-Saharan Africa, University of Zurich

I'm a Namibian clinical psychologist and PhD student at the University of Zurich. My research explores how young people in Africa grow into adulthood, and how culture, community, and context shape their mental health and well-being. In the long run, I hope this work will inspire more meaningful ways of supporting young people and strengthening the families and communities that guide them - in Africa and beyond.

–present Clinical Psychologist (Namibia) and PhD Researcher on Emerging Adulthood in sub-Saharan Africa, University of Zurich

2020 University of Namibia, Master in Clinical Psychology

2025 Becoming an Ovambo Adult: Growing Into Agentic Communalism in Sub-Saharan Africa, Psychological Science

