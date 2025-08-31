Erdogan, Xi Hold Talks on Stronger Trade, Security Ties
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday to deepen cooperation on major infrastructure projects and tackle key geopolitical challenges, as part of Erdogan’s two-day visit to China for the 25th Heads of State Council of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
At the center of the talks was the alignment of Türkiye’s Middle Corridor strategy with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, signaling a push to streamline Eurasian trade routes and boost connectivity across the region.
The two leaders also reviewed the escalating crisis in Gaza, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and potential joint efforts for progress in Syria, underscoring a shared interest in regional stability.
An agreement was reached to maintain regular diplomatic consultations and cooperation mechanisms between the two countries.
On the economic front, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral trade through sustainable investment. Erdogan advocated for a more balanced trade relationship and identified significant potential in sectors such as digital technologies, energy, healthcare, and tourism. He urged increased Chinese investment in Türkiye to support long-term growth.
Reaffirming Türkiye’s adherence to the One-China policy, Erdogan framed Turkish-Chinese ties as having strategic depth, reflecting a broader ambition to elevate their global partnership.
