China Issues Sharp Warning to Philippines Over Taiwan
(MENAFN) Beijing issued a sharp warning to the Philippines on Friday, cautioning that Manila will "pay a price for trampling on China’s red line" following reports that Taiwan’s highest-ranking diplomat visited the country.
“There is a price to pay for trampling on China’s red line, and all consequences arising therefrom will be borne by the Philippines,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun declared in an official statement.
Guo accused the Philippines of providing a platform for “Taiwan independence” separatists by permitting top Taiwanese diplomat Lin Chia-lung to enter Manila. He added that this move "has severely violated the basic norms in international relations and the Philippines’ own commitment on Taiwan-related issues."
While Taipei has yet to officially comment on Lin’s visit, it acknowledged that a business delegation is currently in the Philippines.
Beijing has lodged a “serious” protest with Manila, with Guo emphasizing that the Philippines' “series of wrong and provocative moves on Taiwan-related issues” have inflicted damage on China-Philippines relations.
“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory,” Guo asserted, urging Manila to “abide by the one-China principle.”
He further warned, “Stop pursuing the wrong course and return to the right track at once, stop playing with fire on issues concerning China’s core interests, and stop sending any wrong signals to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces.”
China regards Taiwan as a renegade province, a claim Taipei rejects as it continues to assert its independence since 1949.
In a related development, the China Coast Guard (CCG) conducted patrols on Friday around Huangyan Island—also known as Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc—and its surrounding waters, according to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army news site.
The CCG reported an escalation in law enforcement patrols in the area since early August.
Tensions between Manila and Beijing have escalated recently following a collision between a Chinese navy destroyer and a Chinese coast guard vessel.
