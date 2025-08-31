Israeli Military Death Toll Reaches 900 Full Casualty Details Since October 7
The Israeli military announced that 900 soldiers and officers have been killed since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, highlighting the scale of human losses suffered across multiple fronts during 694 days of fighting.
In an official statement Saturday evening, the army identified one of the fallen soldiers as First Sergeant Ariel Lubliner, 34, serving in the logistics company of the 36th Division. He was killed during a battle in southern Gaza.
According to official figures released by the Israeli army radio, the 900 fatalities are distributed as follows: 329 killed during the October 7, 2023, attack; 456 in ground operations in Gaza; 50 on the Lebanese front; 34 in Hezbollah attacks; 16 in clashes and attacks in the West Bank; two in a drone strike from Iraq; one in an Iranian missile strike; and 12 in various operational incidents.
While Israel tallies its losses, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues. Palestinian Ministry of Health data indicate that approximately 63,000 Palestinians have been killed and around 159,000 injured, most of them children and women. Estimates also suggest over 10,000 remain missing under rubble, with hundreds of thousands displaced.
