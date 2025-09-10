UAE: Protect Children From War Trauma, Urges Sheikha Jawaher

Every child has the right to a safe, stable, and nurturing environment, free from the psychological trauma of war. This was the powerful message delivered by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi at the 14th International Government Communication Forum on Wednesday.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled“From Family Awareness to Social Solidarity,” the wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council emphasised that“every child has the right to live and grow up in an environment that provides them with safety and psychological stability under the care of their parents. Exposing a child to psychological trauma resulting from heinous wars driven by human greed is unethical, and every individual must strive to provide as much assistance as possible.”

Recommended For You

She shared personal reflections on her journey from her youth to her early work in establishing the Al Muntazah Girls Club, which became a space for women and girls to discover skills, pursue sports, and engage in cultural life.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

She emphasised that the trust of parents was the most significant challenge in the beginning, but once earned, it laid the foundation for generations of empowered girls and women.

She also spoke about her visits to various charitable projects and initiatives around the world as a prominent advocate for refugee children with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the first to hold this title in its history.

Her visits have covered the opening of the Zaatari Refugee Camp clinic in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the NOOR Gaza Orphan Care Programme, and the construction of a secondary school for refugee girls in Kenya.

She also highlighted the wide-ranging work of the Rubu' Qarn foundation, based in Sharjah, which today encompasses 31 centres with more than 30,000 members, nurturing young people from an early age and preparing them for leadership.

Sheikha Jawaher explained:“The Rubu' Qarn centre creates a generation that chooses its career path early, not focusing on glittering positions or titles. Individuals also learn from childhood that a leader is a servant of society and that it is their duty to strive to develop their country through their leadership influence.”

The two-day event, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) at Expo Centre Sharjah, was inaugurated by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, this morning, Wednesday. The forum is hosting more than 237 speakers from around the world under the theme“Communication for Quality of Life.”

At the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, Reflecting on Sharjah's own experience he highlighted that the emirate has carried forward this legacy under the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, who placed people at the centre of development, culture at the heart of communication, and values as the pathway for progress.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah highlighted how the Emirate's model also embraces the voices of children and youth. He said:“The voice of the community is not limited to adults alone; children and youth also participate in decision-making. The Rubu' Qarn foundation for creating leaders and innovators, for example, chaired by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, works to amplify voices through the Sharjah Children's Shura Council and the Sharjah Youth Shura Council, among others, thus complementing the voice of the community.”