Dubai Police Warns Of Vehicle Rollover Obstructing Traffic On Emirates Road

2025-09-10 02:28:00
The Dubai Police has issued a traffic alert warning motorists of an accident on Emirates Road that has led to obstruction of traffic. The accident, caused by a vehicle rollover, occured on Emirates Road after Al Ruwayyah Bridge towards Abu Dhabi.

Motorists approaching the area were urged to exercise caution.

