DAMAC Properties Announces The Launch Of DAMAC District At DAMAC Hills

Strategically located in the heart of Dubai and complemented by the lifestyle offerings of DAMAC Hills, DAMAC District sets a new benchmark for integrated urban living, offering unique opportunities for residents and investors

DAMAC Properties , the Middle East's leading luxury real estate developer, has officially launched DAMAC District, an innovative, integrated community that seamlessly combines living, working, and recreation in one exceptional destination. DAMAC District, located at DAMAC's master community DAMAC Hills, will include two modern residential towers and a commercial tower, complemented by innovative collaborative workspaces, lush green areas, and a diverse blend of retail, cultural, dining, and entertainment options. Residents and professionals will enjoy seamless access to Downtown Dubai, top-tier schools, healthcare centres, Dubai World Central Airport, and the prestigious Trump International Golf Club, all within a convenient 20-minute radius. A key highlight feature is the commercial tower's direct connectivity to DAMAC Mall, offering easy accessibility with a wide array of lifestyle and dining options just steps from the workplace.

Amira Sajwani, managing director at DAMAC Properties, said: “DAMAC District embodies our vision of a truly integrated community where residents don't just live but thrive, balancing work, wellness, and entertainment, all in one place. This development marks a new chapter in Dubai's urban landscape, where convenience meets luxury and innovation.”

Residents can enjoy wellness-focused facilities, including a bespoke gym and AI training lab, outdoor callisthenics, yoga and pilates, a sensory tank, red light therapy, a zen lounge, and a kids' playground and pool. The community will also feature social spaces, including a Sunset Bar, BBQ stations, private dining pods, and urban farming zones. For workspaces, DAMAC District provides smart meeting rooms, meeting pods, relaxation areas, and both indoor and outdoor gyms, ensuring professionals have an inspiring environment in which to thrive.

The official launch of DAMAC District took place in Dubai, where investors, industry experts, and strategic partners gathered to celebrate this landmark development reflecting strong regional and global interest in Dubai's evolving landscape of integrated communities.

DAMAC has introduced attractive payment options and investment opportunities, making the DAMAC District an ideal choice for homebuyers, professionals, and investors seeking a dynamic urban lifestyle. Residential units start from Dh1.1m, offering one and two-bedroom spaces, and office spaces start from Dh6.1m, providing a unique proposition for those looking to combine lifestyle and long-term capital appreciation. DAMAC has introduced an attractive 60:40 payment plan for the project. Buyers need to pay 20% of the total amount as a down payment, 40% will be paid over 40 months, with 1% paid monthly. The remaining 40% is due on the date of handover.

The launch of DAMAC District follows the strong success of DAMAC's previous developments, reflecting the growing demand for integrated communities in Dubai that cater to modern living and working needs.

