Israel Vows to Go after Hamas Leaders Globally
(MENAFN) Israel is resolute in its mission to eliminate Hamas commanders regardless of their location and will persist until all are killed, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter stated to Fox News on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Israeli aerial raids struck a residential complex in Doha, Qatar, aiming at high-ranking members of Hamas’ political bureau. The faction confirmed its representatives survived, while the assault was censured by the White House and denounced by Qatar.
“If we didn’t get them this time, we’ll get them the next time,” Leiter declared.
The envoy branded Hamas as “enemies of Western civilization” and asserted that Israel’s measures were transforming the Middle East in ways that “moderate” nations recognized and valued. Regarding criticism from Arab countries, he remarked: “Right now, we may be subject to a little bit of criticism. They’ll get over it.”
US President Donald Trump commented that although dismantling Hamas was a valid objective, attacking a close American ally weakened both US and Israeli strategic interests.
Leiter emphasized that Israel had “never had a better friend in the White House” and maintained that Washington and West Jerusalem stayed aligned in their aim to eradicate the militant faction.
Qatar, which shelters Hamas representatives as part of its mediating role, confirmed that a Qatari security officer was among the six people killed in the Israeli bombardment.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani condemned the strike as a “heinous crime” and an “act of aggression,” while Doha’s Foreign Ministry accused Israel of committing “state terrorism.”
Earlier in the day, Israeli aerial raids struck a residential complex in Doha, Qatar, aiming at high-ranking members of Hamas’ political bureau. The faction confirmed its representatives survived, while the assault was censured by the White House and denounced by Qatar.
“If we didn’t get them this time, we’ll get them the next time,” Leiter declared.
The envoy branded Hamas as “enemies of Western civilization” and asserted that Israel’s measures were transforming the Middle East in ways that “moderate” nations recognized and valued. Regarding criticism from Arab countries, he remarked: “Right now, we may be subject to a little bit of criticism. They’ll get over it.”
US President Donald Trump commented that although dismantling Hamas was a valid objective, attacking a close American ally weakened both US and Israeli strategic interests.
Leiter emphasized that Israel had “never had a better friend in the White House” and maintained that Washington and West Jerusalem stayed aligned in their aim to eradicate the militant faction.
Qatar, which shelters Hamas representatives as part of its mediating role, confirmed that a Qatari security officer was among the six people killed in the Israeli bombardment.
Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani condemned the strike as a “heinous crime” and an “act of aggression,” while Doha’s Foreign Ministry accused Israel of committing “state terrorism.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment