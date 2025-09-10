Canada Evaluating Relations With Israel Over Qatar Airstrike, Says FM
Ottawa: Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said her country was reassessing its relationship with Israel following yesterday's airstrike that targeted a residential building in the State of Qatar.
In a press statement issued today, Anand described the attack as unacceptable, particularly given Qatar's ongoing efforts to mediate peace in the Middle East.
When asked whether Canada is considering imposing any form of sanctions on Israel, Anand responded, "We are evaluating our relationship with Israel".
-
Canada condemns Israeli targeting of residential compound in Qatar
