Xi’s summit has international various leaders to discuss bilateral ties


2025-08-31 05:03:04
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is convening a summit of international leaders in Tianjin on Sunday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to reports.

Xi held bilateral discussions with several leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In his meeting with Aliyev, Xi reaffirmed China’s support for Azerbaijan’s bid to join the SCO, emphasizing that the two nations should maintain “strategic communication” and enhance collaboration across multiple sectors. The discussions led to agreements in areas such as artificial intelligence, technological innovation, finance, and media.

Speaking with Pashinyan, Xi announced the formation of a strategic partnership between China and Armenia and expressed Beijing’s backing for Yerevan’s SCO membership.

During talks with Lukashenko, Xi encouraged continued mutual support on core national interests and key issues. The two countries also signed agreements covering science and technology, finance, metrology, media, transportation, and customs inspection.

On Saturday, Xi met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Myanmar’s acting President Min Aung Hlaing, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The SCO summit, taking place Sunday and Monday, marks China’s fifth time hosting the annual meeting since the organization was established in 2001.

