Ras Al Khaimah Schools To Adopt AI With New Curriculum, Teacher Training

Ras Al Khaimah's Department of Knowledge is implementing a series of initiatives to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into private schools, including teacher training, robotics programmes, curriculum enhancements, and an upcoming hackathon in collaboration with Google.

These efforts aim to prepare students for a digital future while positioning the emirate at the forefront of AI adoption in education.

Eight private schools, spanning primary and secondary levels, are piloting AI and robotics programmes. Initially introduced as club activities, these programmes are now being integrated into classroom lessons.

Nasiba Alrawi, Manager of Innovation and Technology at RAK DOK, told Khaleej Times, "We want to ensure that students experience AI in real-world contexts and develop critical thinking skills through hands-on activities."

To encourage practical application, students are urged to use AI in problem-solving. For example, they use robots to illustrate mathematical concepts. Competitions help sustain engagement and make AI an ongoing part of the learning process, not just a short-term project.

Curriculum integration

This integration takes different forms across school systems. Alrawi explained that Arabic schools dedicate one hour per week to AI fundamentals, while British schools embed AI within computer science lessons and incorporate AI concepts into other subjects.

“Our first priority is to train teachers on how to responsibly use artificial intelligence before bringing it fully to classrooms,” Alrawi noted. She emphasised that teachers must first understand AI tools themselves before guiding students. Training also focuses on ethical use to ensure AI supports learning rather than promoting copy-paste practices.

These reforms equip teachers and students with the skills to keep pace with technology and make AI a lasting part of the learning process. "Our vision is to empower both teachers and students, ensuring they are future-ready and confident in using AI responsibly," Alrawi said.

Upcoming hackathon

Beyond the curriculum, RAK DOK is promoting hands-on innovation. The department will host a coding and AI hackathon in collaboration with Google, featuring categories such as sustainability and competitions for schools and universities.

Alrawi noted that, although still in development, the hackathon will provide students and educators with practical experience in AI problem-solving.“It's part of our goal to encourage innovation and make sure Ras Al Khaimah keeps up with education technology trends across the UAE,” she said.