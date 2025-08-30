Afghan Baby Born Under A Tent In Pakistan Amid Refugee Visa Crisis

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Migration has long been part of human history, but when people are forced to leave their homes under desperate conditions, the experience turns into one of the harshest human tragedies. Since the fall of the Afghan Republic in 2021, millions of Afghans have fled their homeland, seeking refuge in neighboring countries. Pakistan, sharing both borders and cultural ties with Afghanistan, has received a significant number of these displaced families. Among them is the Babar family, whose story highlights the severe struggles Afghan refugees face every day.

The Birth of Daniyal

Daniyal Babar, an Afghan infant, entered the world in circumstances that few can imagine. His mother recalls:

“My child was not born normally. Doctors told me I had to undergo surgery. After the operation, I expected to rest in my home and care for my baby. But on the same day, our landlord forced us out of the house. With my body still in pain and a newborn in my arms, we had nowhere to go but under an old, torn tent.”

Her words reveal the depth of hardship refugee women endure. For most mothers, childbirth is a moment of care, security, and family support. For her, it became an experience of eviction, exhaustion, and exposure.

A Father's Testimony

Haseeb Babar, Daniyal's father, explains the family's ordeal:

“After the fall of the Republic, we had no choice but to leave Afghanistan. In Pakistan, we were required to renew our visas every month. Each time we paid the fee. But now, the government has stopped extending visas for Afghans. Even though we already paid, our visas are not renewed. Without legal documents, we have no rights here. And then our landlord forced us out. Now, with my sick wife and newborn, we live under a leaking tent.”

His testimony illustrates the double burden Afghan refugees face: uncertain legal status and daily survival. Without valid visas, families cannot move freely, access health services, or find stable work.

Life Under a Tent

Pakistan's monsoon season brings heavy rains and dangerous floods. For the Babars, survival under a torn tent is nearly impossible.

“In this season, poisonous rains fall,” Haseeb explains.“Water comes from every direction into the tent. My wife is sick after surgery, burning with fever. My baby cries endlessly in my arms. I don't know what tomorrow will bring.”

Such conditions threaten not only physical health but also mental well being. A newborn's first days should be filled with safety and affection. Daniyal's have been marked by fear, illness, and displacement.

Silence from Authorities

Despite their dire condition, no government or humanitarian agency has stepped in to assist the Babar family. This silence reflects the broader neglect of refugee families in Pakistan. International conventions oblige host nations to provide at least basic shelter and medical care to displaced people. Yet families like the Babars remain invisible.

“We are alone here,” Haseeb says.“No one comes to ask how we are or to help us.”

A Call for Action

The Babars ask for only one thing: the resumption of visa renewals.

“We only ask Pakistan to restart the visa renewal process so we can live in peace and get out of this situation,” Haseeb pleads.

Their story is not unique. Thousands of Afghan families remain stranded in Pakistan, unable to renew visas and pushed into poverty and homelessness.

The birth of a child is usually a moment of hope. For Daniyal Babar, it marked the beginning of a struggle under a broken tent. His family's story is a tragic reminder of the Afghan refugee crisis. Without urgent action visa reform, humanitarian aid, and legal protection families like the Babars will remain trapped between displacement and despair.