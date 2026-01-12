Ukraine Already Able To Play Decisive Role In European Defense EU Envoy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Vsevolod Chentsov, Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union, during an analytical event organized by the European Policy Center in Brussels.

“The thought on a security – or defense – union, whatever you call it, is not very new. And I also think it's the right direction of thought,” Chentsov emphasized, responding to a question from an Ukrinform correspondent about the concept of such a union, which EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius voiced on Sunday.

At the same time, Chentsov believes that each member state that is not interested in common defense should be able to opt out.

“Nobody should be forced into that Union – or the appendix to the existing Union,” the ambassador said.

He also emphasized that Ukraine“is already able to play an important and decisive role in European defense and building up the military industrial base”.

“So as soon as the idea shapes out into a strategy or framework, it will be interesting to discuss and exchange views,” concluded the ambassador.

As reported, EU Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, speaking at a security conference in Sweden on January 11, proposed the creation of a European Security Council as well as a permanent pan-European army of 100,000 troops, to be ready to replace the existing US contingent in case Washington decides to withdraw forces.

The Commissioner also believes that Europe should be prepared to address how the European Union can implement Article 42(7) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which concerns mutual assistance obligations for member states facing armed aggression.