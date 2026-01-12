Start Of Year Brings Intensified Russian Attacks And Destruction In Ukraine UN USG

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to an Ukrinform correspondent in New York.

“Large-scale aerial assaults by the Russian Federation against civilians and critical civilian infrastructure across the country have resulted in horrific levels of destruction and suffering. As temperatures plummet far below freezing, the Russian Federation has intensified its systematic attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure,” DiCarlo noted.

She said that Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have killed and injured dozens of civilians, leaving millions without electricity, heating, or water for prolonged periods.

DiCarlo specifically mentioned the massive attack overnight between 8 and 9 January, which destroyed energy facilities and caused casualties in Kyiv, as well as Russia's use of the medium-range ballistic missile“Oreshnik” in the Lviv region.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed the deaths of at least 14,999 civilians, including 763 children, and injuries to 40,601 people, including 2,486 children, she said, adding that“the actual figures are likely higher.”

DiCarlo also reported complaints from Russia regarding“escalating cross-border attacks on Russia's oil and energy facilities.” She noted that 600,000 Russian residents were left without electricity, heating, or water after Ukrainian strikes on nine oil and energy facilities.

“Due to lack of access and limited public information, the United Nations is not in a position to verify these reports,” the Deputy Secretary-General added.

She emphasized the urgent need for an immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

“Any peace in Ukraine must fully uphold the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders,” she stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Security Council convened on Monday to discuss Russia's Friday attacks on Ukraine, including the use of the“Oreshnik” missile.