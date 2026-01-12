Russia Attacks Two Cargo Ships In Black Sea: Ukraine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kyiv: Ukraine on Monday accused Russia of carrying out a drone attack on two cargo ships flying the flags of Panama and San Marino near a Ukrainian port in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said on Telegram that Russia is once again attacking civilian vessels, adding that the first ship was waiting to be loaded with a shipment of vegetable oil, while the second was leaving the port after loading a cargo of corn.

He noted that a crew member on one of the ships was injured and is currently receiving the necessary treatment.