Annhris Secretary-General Stresses Importance Of Ensuring Safe, Inclusive Digital Space To Protect Children's Dignity

Manama: Secretary-General of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions (ANNHRIs), HE Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali said that the digital space has become an inseparable part of the lives of children and adolescents, offering opportunities for learning and communication, while simultaneously opening the door to increasing cyber threats, ranging from cyberbullying to hacking personal data, particularly in conflict zones that lack adequate legal and digital protection.

This came in His Excellency's speech to the 25th General Assembly of ANNHRIs, held in Doha (headquarters) on Monday, while the General Assembly's accompanying annual conference took place in Bahrain, under the theme of protecting children in the digital space: challenges, legislation, and preventive measures.

The Secretary-General of ANNHRIs said that despite governments and national institutions' efforts, legislative and regulatory gaps still exist, adding that the rapid pace of technological development outstrips the ability of legislation to keep up, which calls for integrated institutional responses based on international standards and the activation of regional and international partnerships to ensure a safe and inclusive digital space that preserves children's dignity and protects their rights at all times and in all places.

Al Jamali stressed that National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) are among the most prominent tools available to states for promoting and protecting rights, noting that the Paris Principles of 1993 granted NHRIs a broad mandate to operate both nationally and internationally.

In light of growing challenges, His Excellency pointed to the need to support these institutions and unify regional and international efforts to strengthen them, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 16 of the 2030 Agenda, which aims to build strong, well-governed, and inclusive institutions.



The Secretary-General of ANNHRIs said that, based on this pivotal role, ANNHRIs chose the theme of protecting children in the digital space as the focus of this year's General Assembly conference, in recognition of the importance of enhancing the response of national institutions to this escalating phenomenon, activating their role in shaping public policies, bridging legislative gaps, and building effective partnerships to protect the most vulnerable groups.

Al Jamali noted that the event featured a rich program of interactive discussions and sessions, reviewing experiences and best practices, and working on formulating practical recommendations that enhance digital governance and support national institutions' efforts in protecting children in the digital space.

His Excellency added that the General Assembly meeting worked to integrate the outcomes of the conference into ANNHRIs' future work plans, ensuring the sustainability of its impact and strengthening cooperation among member institutions.

He affirmed ANNHRIs' continued support for its member institutions and its commitment to strengthening cooperation with its partners within the United Nations system, as well as with states, international organisations, and civil society.

The Secretary-General of ANNHRIs also expressed the Network's belief in the unity of human rights on the global stage, and its commitment to entrenching respect for the rights enshrined in the International Bill of Human Rights, foremost among them the Fourth Geneva Convention, which constitutes a cornerstone in the protection of civilians under occupation and in ensuring accountability and preventing impunity.

Al Jamali concluded his speech by touching on the bleeding Arab cause of Palestine, including the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and Jerusalem.

His Excellency reaffirmed ANNHRIs' steadfast commitment to providing every possible human rights and institutional support, until the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate right to self-determination, their independent state, the liberation of their land from the Israeli occupation, in addition to holding those responsible for grave violations committed against the Palestinian people accountable, in accordance with international humanitarian law and international justice mechanisms.

During ANNHRIs' General Assembly, held on January 12 and 13, the Network's presidency was transferred from Jordan's National Centre for Human Rights to Bahrain's National Institution for Human Rights.

Minister of Social Development of the Kingdom of Bahrain, HE Osama bin Saleh Al Alawi commended the efforts of the ANNHRIs in holding this high-level conference.



His Excellency said that this significant conference comes at a time when shared responsibilities for protecting children's rights are increasing in light of the rapid digital transformations the world is witnessing today. The conference constitutes a leading platform for showcasing national experiences, exchanging regional and international expertise, and enhancing joint cooperation in the field of protecting children's rights.

His Excellency added that while the digital space today offers vast opportunities for learning and communication, challenges and risks remain high, requiring concerted efforts and the development of effective legislative and regulatory frameworks to ensure a safe digital environment for children.

For her part, former Chairperson of ANNHRIs Samar Al-Haj Hasan said that this important conference represents a natural extension of the ANNHRIs journey, which began in Nouakchott in 2011, a journey that has never stopped working tirelessly to promote and protect human rights in the Arab region, and to consolidate the values ​​of human dignity and justice.

She emphasised that the conference on protecting children in the digital space is a practical extension of the ANNHRIs efforts and reflects its commitment to addressing emerging issues with a participatory spirit and a comprehensive approach.

In turn, Chairperson of the National Institution for Human Rights in Bahrain, HE Eng. Ali Ahmed Al Derazi indicated that the conference constitutes an important dialogue platform to highlight the increasing challenges that children face in the digital space, and what this requires in terms of continuous development of legislation and preventive measures, and building effective protection mechanisms that keep pace with the rapid digital transformations that the world is witnessing.

His Excellency said that the digital environment is one of the areas where children's rights face increasing challenges, such as exploitation, bullying, privacy violations, and data misuse, which has strengthened international interest in protecting children's rights.

His Excellency explained that the conference brings together a select group of experts and decision-makers, with the aim of enriching the discussion on its various themes, reviewing best practices, reaching practical recommendations that enhance digital governance and support the role of national institutions in protecting children's rights.