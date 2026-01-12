EU Sees Renewed Rise In Ukrainian Refugees, Eurostat Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of Eurostat, according to Ukrinform.

According to the data, on 30 November 2025, a total of 4.33 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine had temporary protection status in the EU. Compared with the end of October 2025, this figure increased by 30,615 people.

The EU countries hosting the largest numbers of Ukrainians were Germany (1,241,000 people, or 28.7% of the total in the EU), Poland (968,750; 22.4%) and Czechia (392,670; 9.1%).

Among the 26 EU countries, the number of Ukrainian refugees increased in 21 countries, with the largest absolute increases recorded in Germany (+11,040), Poland (+3,745) and Spain (+2,810). Among the EU countries that registered a decrease in the number of Ukrainian refugees were France (–870) and Lithuania (–575).

The highest ratio of people granted temporary protection per thousand inhabitants was recorded in Czechia (36.0), Poland (26.5) and Slovakia (25.7), while the corresponding figure at the EU level stood at 9.6 per thousand inhabitants.

In November 2025, the number of new decisions granting temporary protection to Ukrainians in the EU amounted to 53,735, which is 32.5% and 27.8% less compared to September and October respectively. Eurostat links this to stabilization following the Ukrainian government's decision at the end of August to allow men aged 18 to 22 to leave Ukraine without restrictions.

As of the end of November 2025, Ukrainian citizens accounted for over 98.4% of all persons granted temporary protection in the EU: adult women made up 43.6%, minors accounted for 30.7%, and adult men slightly more than a quarter (25.7%) of the total.

As reported by Ukrinform, on 13 June 2025, the European Council decided to extend temporary protection for these persons from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027.

Photo: dpa