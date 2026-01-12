403
Chief Kuwait Judge Discusses Judicial, Justice Relations With UAE Delegation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary and President of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Dr. Adel Bouresli, along with the council's members, discussed Monday, with a delegation of the UAE Federal Supreme Court, headed by Federal Supreme Court Judge Dr. Ibrahim Al Ali, the close bilateral relations in judiciary, justice and law.
In a statement issued by the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, it was noted that during the visit of the Emirati judicial delegation to the headquarters of the Judicial Council at the New Palace of Justice, the latest legislative developments in both countries were reviewed, as well as the steps taken to facilitate litigation procedures in light of the vast digital environment and the resulting leap in easing access to services across all courts.
The statement added that the Emirati judicial delegation will visit judicial facilities in Kuwait to learn about the Kuwaiti experience in this field.
Accompanying the head of the UAE Federal Supreme Court delegation during the visit were Federal Supreme Court Judge Dawood Abu Al-Shawareb and Saud Al Ali, Director of the Office of the President of the Court.
The meeting was attended by the Vice President of the Court of Cassation, Counselor Saleh Al-Raqdan the President of the Court of Appeal, Mohammed Al-Rifai the Vice President of the Court of Appeal, Younes Al-Yaseen and the Vice President of the Court of First Instance, Khaled Al-Othman. (end)
