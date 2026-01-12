Zelensky: Intelligence Indicates Russia Preparing New Massive Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

“And please, make sure to pay attention to the air raid alerts. There is intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. Drones to deplete our air defenses, and missiles. They want to exploit the cold. This strike may occur in the coming days,” Zelensky said.

Pope urges to stops on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

As previously reported, Kyiv's energy infrastructure came under a massive attack on the night of January 9, leaving parts of the city without electricity and heating.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine