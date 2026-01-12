Zelensky: Intelligence Indicates Russia Preparing New Massive Strike
“And please, make sure to pay attention to the air raid alerts. There is intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. Drones to deplete our air defenses, and missiles. They want to exploit the cold. This strike may occur in the coming days,” Zelensky said.Read also: Pope urges to stop attack s on Ukrainian energy infrastructure
As previously reported, Kyiv's energy infrastructure came under a massive attack on the night of January 9, leaving parts of the city without electricity and heating.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
