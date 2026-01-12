Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: Intelligence Indicates Russia Preparing New Massive Strike

Zelensky: Intelligence Indicates Russia Preparing New Massive Strike


2026-01-12 07:06:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

“And please, make sure to pay attention to the air raid alerts. There is intelligence indicating that the Russians are preparing a new massive strike. Drones to deplete our air defenses, and missiles. They want to exploit the cold. This strike may occur in the coming days,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Pope urges to stop attack s on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

As previously reported, Kyiv's energy infrastructure came under a massive attack on the night of January 9, leaving parts of the city without electricity and heating.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN12012026000193011044ID1110589513



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search