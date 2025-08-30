Nigeria's Energy Deficit Offers $1020 Billion Off-Grid Opportunity

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Nigeria's energy shortfall continues to constrict economic potential, affecting millions of homes and businesses, prompting a call from Ronald Adams-Chairman of the off‐grid impact fund All On and Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company -for substantial private investment to close the gap.

Addressing business leaders at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 2025 International Business Conference & Expo, Adams highlighted that over 80 million Nigerians lack access to reliable electricity, a deficit that undermines productivity, healthcare, education and broader economic development. He framed the energy shortfall not merely as a challenge, but a viable commercial prospect: a properly executed programme of investment and policy reform could unlock a $10–20 billion market focused on off‐grid solutions-such as mini‐grids, solar home systems and clean cooking technologies.

Since its inception in 2016, All On has directed over $40 million into more than 50 off‐grid ventures. Collectively, these efforts have delivered clean energy access to upwards of 1.2 million Nigerians living in 190 underserved communities, demonstrating the tangible impact of targeted investments. Adams referred to flagship programmes like the Demand Aggregation for Renewable Technology and the Distributed Access to Renewable Energy Scale‐Up, emphasising their role in transforming Nigeria's energy landscape.

Beyond the energy sector, Adams stressed the importance of strategic collaboration across sectors-including agriculture, digital technologies, manufacturing, infrastructure and financial services-as critical to building a sustainable and inclusive economy. He praised initiatives such as Investopedia-a government‐backed digital platform designed to showcase investment opportunities across all 36 states-as mechanisms to draw domestic and international capital.

Adams appealed directly to investors, stating:“The opportunity in Nigeria is real. The needs are urgent. And the ecosystem is vibrant. Now is the time to invest, not just in businesses, but in Nigeria's future, a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient,” reinforcing his earlier remarks.

The International Business Conference & Expo, themed“Invest Nigeria,” convened diplomats, business executives, and policymakers at Eko Hotels and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos, creating a platform for country‐to‐country business sessions, regulatory discussions, and high‐level networking, further underscoring Nigeria's aim to position itself as a prime destination for investment across Africa.

