'EVIL UNEARTHED' A Chilling New Paranormal Documentary Unearthing Rituals That Conjured Unexplained Phenomena

Evil Unearthed

Evil Unearthed Documentary Poster

Evil Unearthed still image from the documentary with Matt Benton & Joe Vitale standing by the Monroe House.

Matt Benton & Eddie Norris in the crawling underneath the Monroe House.

The stick figure found in the Monroe House crawl space.

With seven years of documentation, the Paranormal Research Unit delves into the discovery of disturbing, ritualistic objects hidden beneath the Monroe House.

- L.A. Film AwardsIN, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Where sinister secrets beneath the floorboards of a small Midwestern home is unveiled in Evil Unearthed, a harrowing new paranormal documentary from award-winning director Matt Benton. The film explores one of the most infamous haunted locations in the Midwest-the Monroe House in Hartford City, Indiana.The Monroe House has earned a chilling reputation for unexplained phenomena, dark rituals and an overwhelming sense of dread. Now, for the first time, a seven year long investigation led by the Paranormal Research Unit is brought to the screen with exclusive footage of a ritualistic item never seen by the public and other shocking discoveries that defy explanation.“A roadmap for other paranormal investigations to follow.”-Reel ReviewsAs the team peels back the layers of this macabre mystery, they reveal the house's connection to what is most likely causing the haunting of the house."This documentary was seven years in the making.” says Director Matt Benton.“ We spent hundreds of hours researching and investigating the haunting of the Monroe House from 2017 - 2024. We didn't just find amazing evidence-we found a story that needed to be told. This is one of the most authentic and unique paranormal investigations we have ever documented. We were not expecting what we uncovered."Evil Unearthed stands out over any other paranormal documentary out today. The documentary's award-winning editing and bone-chilling sound design create a deeply unsettling atmosphere that crawls under your skin. From the first two minutes of the documentary, the infamous house doesn't just appear on screen-it comes to life, pulling you into its darkness. What makes this experience even more terrifying is knowing that none of it is fiction. The film unfolds like a horror movie, yet every moment is 100% real. Director Matt Benton is known for his transparency, LIVE streaming his entire editing process to his YouTube members, revealing the raw, unedited footage for all to see. There is no smoke and mirrors-only the truth. He is willing to even provide the raw video and audio to anyone who asks on the website. And it's that undeniable authenticity, that the fear lingers because you know: nothing was faked... and it really happened. This documentary is not for the faint of heart.“Chill-inducing!” -Take 2 Indie ReviewsAvailable now on major streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube Movies, Google Play and more... Including many retail websites for Blu-ray. Evil Unearthed promises to be one of the most talked-about paranormal documentaries of the year.Evil Unearthed Teaser Trailer:Evil Unearthed Trailer:Follow the Haunting:#EvilUnearthed | #MonroeHouse | #ParanormalResearchUnit | #ParanormalDocumentary | #MattBentonCast: Matt Benton, Helena Benton, Joe Vitale, Eric Conner, Michelle Belanger, Dante Reeder, Michael Ditty Jr., DeWaine West & Eddie Norris.Director: Matt BentonEditor: Matt BentonCinematographers: Matt Benton, Joe Vitale & Justin BrownExecutive Producers: Matt Benton & Joe VitaleProducers: Justin Brown, Mike Ditty Jr, Eric Conner & Kim Nelson

Evil Unearthed Trailer

