Large-Scale Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Number Of Injured Rises To 30


2025-08-30 10:03:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Thirty injured so far: victims of last night's enemy attack continue to seek medical help. Most are suffering from shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and acute stress reactions,” wrote the regional governor.

As previously reported, Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone and missile strike on Zaporizhzhia last night. Initial reports indicated 28 people were injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA

