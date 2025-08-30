Large-Scale Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Number Of Injured Rises To 30

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Thirty injured so far: victims of last night's enemy attack continue to seek medical help. Most are suffering from shrapnel wounds, lacerations, and acute stress reactions,” wrote the regional governor.

Injury toll from Russian attack onrises to 28

As previously reported, Russian forces carried out a large-scale drone and missile strike on Zaporizhzhia last night. Initial reports indicated 28 people were injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA