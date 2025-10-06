Lawyer Tries To Hurl Shoe Towards CJI In Courtroom
New Delhi – A lawyer allegedly tried to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during proceedings in the Supreme Court on Monday, according to lawyers.
The incident occurred when a Bench led by the CJI was hearing the mentioning of cases by lawyers.
The lawyer approached the dais, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judge.
Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and prevented the attack. The lawyer was swiftly escorted out of the court premises.
As he was being taken away, the lawyer was heard shouting,“Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge” (We will not tolerate insult of Sanatan Dharma).
