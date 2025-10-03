Tommy Fleetwood Series: UAE Golf Pathway Returns For Rising Stars Khaleej Times

The Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series presented by DP World is back for its sophomore season. This time, the stakes are higher, with the UAE's rising stars stepping into an even brighter spotlight.

Following a stellar inaugural season, the 2025–26 series has announced its schedule, providing golfers aged 12 to 18 with a unique opportunity to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points and compete at a top-tier level. Supported by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), all three tournaments are walking-only events, each played over 54 holes.

Mark your calendars:

· October 15–17, 2025 – Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course, Dubai

· November 20–22, 2025 – Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah

· February 9–11, 2026 – Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

Each field will feature 72 players over three days. If entries exceed capacity, a handicap ballot will be used. Entries for the first event in Dubai close on Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 12:59 pm.

Nurturing tomorrow's golfers

Six-time DP World Tour winner and Ryder Cup star Tommy Fleetwood spoke passionately about the series' mission.

“Year one was a huge success, and we saw first-hand the hunger and talent coming through, especially from young players based in the UAE,” he said.

“It's really important to me personally to give back to the game and to help young players find opportunities, not just locally, but on the world stage. This series is about opening doors, and I can't wait to see what year two brings.”

With a minimum of 40 male and 12 female players, the series ensures a competitive and inclusive environment aligned with the top standards of junior golf worldwide.

DP World empowers the future

Daniel Van Otterdijk, Group Chief Communications Officer at DP World, highlighted the wider significance.

“At DP World, empowering the next generation is a key part of our vision, and sport continues to be an incredible platform for that,” he said.

“We are proud to support this series as it reflects our ongoing commitment to growing the game of golf, both here in the UAE and globally, by giving junior golfers a real chance to chase their dreams.”

Inaugural series wins praise

The inaugural series earned praise from players, coaches, and families alike, not just for its professional tournament experience, but also for its role in highlighting rising stars from the UAE.

The 2025–26 edition promises even more excitement, further establishing the UAE as a hub for junior golf development and a launchpad for future collegiate and professional golfers.

With Tommy Fleetwood leading the charge, this series is poised for another landmark season in UAE golf, opening doors and creating opportunities for the next generation of champions.