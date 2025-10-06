Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
England Overwhelming Favourites Against Bangladesh

2025-10-06 05:04:40
Kashmir Observer
Photo Credit-X Handle of Bangladesh cricket

Guwahati – With a line-up that features a plethora of seasoned campaigners, four-time champions England will start as overwhelming favourites when they face Bangladesh in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup league match here on Tuesday.

Both teams are coming off convincing wins in their respective tournament openers. Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan by seven wickets and England smashed South Africa by 10 wickets after bundling them out for 69.

However, if one lays emphasis on quality and options at disposal, then England are far ahead of their Asian opponents.

With players of the calibre of Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, and Sophia Dunkley forming the nucleus of the side, the English look miles ahead.

These are very big names in the women's game globally and are familiar with the challenges of competing in events like the World Cup.

