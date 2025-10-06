England Overwhelming Favourites Against Bangladesh
Guwahati – With a line-up that features a plethora of seasoned campaigners, four-time champions England will start as overwhelming favourites when they face Bangladesh in their ICC Women's ODI World Cup league match here on Tuesday.
Both teams are coming off convincing wins in their respective tournament openers. Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan by seven wickets and England smashed South Africa by 10 wickets after bundling them out for 69.
However, if one lays emphasis on quality and options at disposal, then England are far ahead of their Asian opponents.
With players of the calibre of Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, and Sophia Dunkley forming the nucleus of the side, the English look miles ahead.
These are very big names in the women's game globally and are familiar with the challenges of competing in events like the World Cup.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment