Five Held For Rs 20 Lakh Digital Arrest Scam In Delhi


2025-10-06 05:04:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
New Delhi – Five people including the alleged kingpin of a pan-India digital arrest gang, have been arrested for duping a woman in Delhi of around Rs 20 lakh, an official said on Monday.

The incident came to light after a woman lodged a complaint alleging that she received a call from the accused, posing as a deputy commissioner of Mumbai Police, they said.

“The complainant alleged that the accused told her that her Aadhar card had been linked to criminal activity. On a video call, the accused then coerced her into transferring Rs 90,000,” a senior police officer said.

Later, they allegedly took a personal loan in her name and transferred the funds to their own accounts, he added. Police conducted a raid in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and arrested five people.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

