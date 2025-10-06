Term Insurance Now GST-Free: What It Means For You

Representational photo

For years, term insurance premiums were taxed at 18% GST. Due to this, the premiums were costly, and a lot of people in India avoided term insurance plans due to the tax. However, after the GST 2.0 (w.e.f 22 September 2025, there will be 0% GST charged on term insurance. This makes term insurance premiums much more affordable than ever. However, how does this benefit you, and what should you do?

In this post, we'll discuss everything you need to know about this change, why it matters, and how it will affect you.

What is Term Insurance?

Term insurance is one of the most basic forms of life insurance. You pay a fixed premium for a specific number of years, which is called the policy term. If something unfortunate happens to you within that period, your family receives a lump-sum payment in the form of the sum assured. If nothing happens to you, the policy just ends without any reimbursements.

It is called“pure protection” since its only function is to provide your family with financial protection when you are not around. The premiums are much lower compared to other types of insurance, and it is easy for people to afford.

What Changed with GST 2.0

Previously, when you bought a term insurance policy, you had to pay 18% GST on the premium, making it costlier to purchase the policy. Let's assume your annual premium was ₹10,000. You used to pay an extra ₹1,800 as tax.

Under GST 2.0, this 18% GST has been removed by the government. Now, you only have to pay the premium amount mentioned by the insurer. No extra GST. So a plan that previously cost you ₹11,800 now costs you only ₹10,000.

Why is This Important?

For Indian families, even minor costs can mean a lot. The GST previously had rendered term insurance plans much less attractive than other financial instruments. However, the GST 2.0 has lowered the price of term insurance, and now it is more attractive and cheaper.

Here's why it counts:

. Lower premium cost: With no GST, premiums are cheaper and more affordable.

. Much more accessible for people: More individuals can purchase term insurance as there is less entry cost.

. Promotes financial protection: More and more families will be insured as the demand for term insurance plans rises.

How Much Can You Save?

Let us consider some examples.

If your annual premium on a term plan is ₹15,000, previously you used to pay ₹2,700 extra as GST. Now you save the entire amount.

For 20 years, it totals to saving ₹54,000.

For an increased cover with a premium of ₹30,000 annually, you save ₹5,400 every year. That is ₹1,08,000 over 20 years.

How Will This Reform Benefit You?