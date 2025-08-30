Fyenergy Rolls Out“Rewards Program” To Boost Green Crypto Income Participation

New York City, NY, Aug. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the global cryptocurrency market reaching historic all-time highs in August 2025, FY Energy is celebrating the momentum by launching its new“Rewards Program” - a bonus initiative designed to amplify crypto income for users engaging with the platform's clean-energy-powered staking services.

As Bitcoin crossed the $122,000 mark and Ethereum reached $8,000, multiple altcoins like Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Bittensor (TAO) reached new valuation peaks. In response, FY Energy is offering additional incentives to support the growing wave of users looking to participate in the decentralised ecosystem through staking.

The Rewards Program, active from September 1st to September 7th, introduces multiple bonuses for both new and existing users, aimed at enhancing their experience while contributing to sustainable blockchain validation.

Details of the Bonus Reward Program

As part of this limited-time campaign, FY Energy users will benefit from:



+10% Bonus Output on all new staking contracts exceeding $500



Referral Rewards Doubled for users who invite others during the offer period Free 1-Day Trial Contract for first-time registrants (applicable on BTC or ETH staking)

These incentives are designed not only to increase immediate returns but also to encourage broader participation in eco-conscious blockchain infrastructure, setting FY Energy apart from traditional staking platforms.

Riding the Wave of Market Momentum

The cryptocurrency market in August 2025 has witnessed a rare convergence of bullish indicators - favorable regulation, ETF approvals, institutional capital inflow, and growing public trust in decentralized finance. While traders chase volatility, an increasing number of users are turning to staking as a consistent source of crypto income, contributing to network consensus while earning regular rewards.

FY Energy's decision to launch this rewards program aligns with its mission to democratize access to staking, all while maintaining a strict commitment to environmental responsibility and data security.

“Our platform is designed for more than just rewards - it's built for resilience, sustainability, and sovereignty,” said an FY Energy spokesperson.“With this program, we want to onboard more users into the world of crypto income, powered by clean infrastructure and secured by encryption.”

Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Core

FY Energy's entire staking ecosystem operates on solar and wind energy, reducing blockchain's environmental footprint. Combined with zero-custody smart contracts, zero-knowledge encryption, and real-time output dashboards, the platform ensures a balance of transparency, user control, and performance.

This infrastructure-first strategy continues to appeal to individual stakers, node operators, and climate-conscious blockchain participants - especially in a market climate where both scalability and sustainability are in high demand.

About FY Energy

Founded in 2020, FY Energy is a pioneer in encrypted, renewable-powered blockchain infrastructure. Offering staking, cloud computation, and privacy-first services, FY Energy merges high-performance computing with a green technology vision - delivering secure, transparent, and eco-friendly crypto solutions for a global user base. Download the FY Energy app.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

FY Energy is a cloud computing service provider and not an investment company. This article is for informational purposes only. Customers should carefully consider their needs before engaging in any cloud computing services.

Risks



Technology Risk: The performance of our services relies on our technological infrastructure and may be impacted by hardware failures, network outages, or other technical issues.

Market Risk: The value and demand for cloud computing services can be volatile and subject to wide fluctuations in the broader market. Security Risk: While we employ enhanced security protocols, no system is completely immune to cyber threats, which could result in data loss or unauthorised access.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Full NAME: Herman Grady

Email: ...

Web:

Address: 1801 California St, Denver, ZIP: 80202

City: Denver, CO

Country: USA

COMPANY: Fyenergy Cryptocurrency Investment Ltd

MSB Registration Number: 31000307379952





Disclaimer: Blockchain staking involves participating in network consensus via smart contracts. Please review the token protocol documentation before engaging.

Attachment

FY Energy

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Full NAME: Herman Grady Email: ... Web: Address: 1801 California St, Denver, ZIP: 80202 City: Denver, CO Country: USA COMPANY: Fyenergy Cryptocurrency Investment Ltd MSB Registration Number: 31000307379952