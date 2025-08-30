Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shehbaz Sharif Heads To China For High-Stakes SCO Summit In Tianjin

2025-08-30 07:01:11
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Tianjin to attend the SCO summit, where he will meet President Xi Jinping to discuss regional cooperation, trade, and security.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for China on Saturday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, scheduled in Tianjin from August 31 to September 2.

In a message on X, the premier announced that he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss strengthening regional cooperation, trade ties, and security partnerships.

The SCO summit is expected to bring together around 20 global leaders, making it one of the most significant multilateral forums hosted by China this year.

Alongside the summit, Beijing will host commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over fascism in World War II, with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expected to attend.

Though the SCO's primary focus remains security and counterterrorism, experts say this year's gathering also reflects growing regional pushback against U.S. tariff policies that emerged during Donald Trump's presidency.

Uncertainty remains over whether the Taliban will take part in the summit. For Pakistan, officials stress the visit is an opportunity to deepen Islamabad's strategic partnership with Beijing, particularly in advancing CPEC and boosting economic integration within the SCO framework.

