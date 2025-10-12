Vacherot Beats Cousin Rinderknech To Clinch Shanghai Masters Title

Monegasque Valentin Vacherot completed a fairytale run at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, rallying from a set down to defeat his cousin, Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, 4-6 6-3 6-3 in the final and secure his first ATP 1000 title.

The 26-year-old's victory made him the first player from Monaco to win an ATP singles title and set a record as the lowest-ranked player to triumph at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

The victorious Vacherot was overwhelmed with emotion, before sharing a heartfelt embrace with his older cousin Rinderknech, 30.

Vacherot's remarkable run means he will break into the ATP top 100 for the first time, while Rinderknech, ranked 54th, is set to rise into the top 40 when the latest rankings are released on Monday.

"I mean, I'm just all like, crying, it's just, it's unreal what just happened. I have no idea what's happening right now, I'm not in a dream, it's just crazy. I'm just so happy of my performance these past two weeks...," Vacherot said.

"I think there's just two winners today, one family that won, and I think for the sport of tennis, this story is just unreal.

"I wish there could be two winners, but unfortunately there's only one, and for myself, I'm really happy that it's me."

The cousins had given fans plenty to cheer about in the previous round - Vacherot stunning record 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and Rinderknech overcoming 2021 US Open winner Daniil Medvedev.